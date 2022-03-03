Oculus VisionTech (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Rating) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 88,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 152,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61.
About Oculus VisionTech (OTCMKTS:OVTZ)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oculus VisionTech (OVTZ)
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Oculus VisionTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculus VisionTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.