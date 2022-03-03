Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $225.00 at Wolfe Research

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta stock traded down $19.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.13. The company had a trading volume of 113,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,050. Okta has a 1-year low of $152.51 and a 1-year high of $287.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $1.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 19.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 17.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 4.0% in the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 3.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.