Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL traded up $7.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $325.35. The stock had a trading volume of 26,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,167. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.77 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.36. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

