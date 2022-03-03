Old Port Advisors Acquires 118 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 470,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,669,000 after acquiring an additional 260,249 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,514,000 after buying an additional 237,388 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 144.2% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 396,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,661,000 after buying an additional 233,872 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 66.5% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 525,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,959,000 after buying an additional 209,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 132.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 348,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,587,000 after buying an additional 198,582 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $6.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $371.65. 9,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $229.14 and a 1-year high of $377.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $359.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.38. The firm has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.25.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSA. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.62.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.