Old Port Advisors Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Old Port Advisors cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $3.30 on Thursday, hitting $189.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.42 and its 200-day moving average is $212.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $130.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.07.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

