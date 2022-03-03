Old Port Advisors Cuts Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Old Port Advisors decreased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOND. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.87. 2,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,781. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.03. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $104.55 and a 12 month high of $112.27.

