Old Port Advisors Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 132,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 15,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 97,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 23,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 77,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,120,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,410,480. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $350.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.