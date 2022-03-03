OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($74.16) to €70.00 ($78.65) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS OMVKY opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.11. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $66.79.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.