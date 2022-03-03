ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 98,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 623,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.93.

NYSE OKE traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.97. The stock had a trading volume of 51,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,469. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $67.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

ONEOK Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.