Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.090-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.50 million-$50.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.96 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.330-$0.410 EPS.

OOMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ooma has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.08.

Get Ooma alerts:

Shares of Ooma stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,130. Ooma has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $401.51 million, a PE ratio of -169.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ooma by 390.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Ooma by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ooma by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ooma by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ooma by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.