OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Buys $88,060.00 in Stock

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) Director Ock Hee Kim acquired 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $88,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ock Hee Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Ock Hee Kim bought 235 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,984.50.

OTCMKTS OPBK opened at $13.45 on Thursday. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.39 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 22.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 44,264 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 314.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 12.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

