Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WEN. Argus lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.60. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 507.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

