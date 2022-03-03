Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Arvinas in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.94). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Arvinas alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 2.02. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.08 and its 200 day moving average is $79.52.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $10,304,719.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,129 shares of company stock worth $20,133,546 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth $2,549,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,178,000 after buying an additional 165,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after buying an additional 44,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.