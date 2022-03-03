Oppenheimer Trims Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Target Price to $11.00

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.33% from the company’s current price.

RSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

RSI stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.01. 40,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,884. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94. Rush Street Interactive has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 2.47.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $130.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 45.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,468,000 after buying an additional 822,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 132.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after buying an additional 502,307 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 527.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 541,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after buying an additional 455,543 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth about $2,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

