Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.79

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $1.82. Optex Systems shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 4,400 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $16.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84.

Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter. Optex Systems had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.93%.

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies for the Department of Defense applications. It operates through the following segments: Optex Richardson, Applied Optics Center-Dallas, and Other. The Optex Richardson segment handles the optical sighting systems and assemblies production.

