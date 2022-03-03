Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.37. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 654,366 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Oragenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Oragenics by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 410,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 246,990 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in Oragenics by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,008,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oragenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oragenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

