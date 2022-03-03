Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Short Interest Update

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Oregon Bancorp stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.64. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.71. Oregon Bancorp has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $52.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.97%. This is a boost from Oregon Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.52.

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers personal checking, personal savings, personal digital banking, home loans, home loan centers, and home loan questions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Salem, OR.

