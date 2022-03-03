Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,005 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,697,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,364,000 after purchasing an additional 422,011 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,164,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 371.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,834,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,158,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OCDX opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.15. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.26 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 43.63% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.46.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

