Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.200-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40 billion-$14.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.59 billion.

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.78. 43,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.39. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $62.76 and a 52-week high of $92.84.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.