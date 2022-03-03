Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at CIBC

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OVV. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

Shares of OVV stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $46.73. The company had a trading volume of 288,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,999. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth $3,797,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Ovintiv by 532.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Ovintiv by 820.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 103,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

