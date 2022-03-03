Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 837,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,812 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $115,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKG stock opened at $147.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

