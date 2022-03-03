Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pactiv Evergreen Inc. provides food packaging solutions. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PTVE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised Pactiv Evergreen from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.83 and a beta of 2.45.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.29. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

In related news, Director Allen Hugli bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $78,455.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 3,235.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

