PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) Short Interest Up 195.5% in February

PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, an increase of 195.5% from the January 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS SVJTY remained flat at $$21.90 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,783. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57. PAO Severstal has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $23.89.
PAO Severstal Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PAO Severstal (SVJTY)
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Receive News & Ratings for PAO Severstal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAO Severstal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.