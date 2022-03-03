Parachute (PAR) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last week, Parachute has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $575,119.61 and approximately $165,124.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00022576 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000146 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,534,465 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

