Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on POU. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.50.

Paramount Resources stock traded down C$0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$28.47. 147,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,395. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$9.32 and a 52-week high of C$29.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of C$4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.83.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.01, for a total transaction of C$243,116.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,207.74. Also, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.09, for a total value of C$461,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,439,144.30. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,868.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

