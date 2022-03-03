PARSIQ Hits Market Capitalization of $37.11 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $37.11 million and $659,501.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.21 or 0.00297105 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004418 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.14 or 0.01174889 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003088 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 147,003,483 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

