Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Short Interest Down 51.6% in February

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the January 31st total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSYTF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26. Pason Systems has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $10.61.

PSYTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

