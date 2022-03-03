Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the construction company on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

Patrick Industries has a payout ratio of 12.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Patrick Industries to earn $11.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

Shares of PATK opened at $72.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.22. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $60.21 and a 1-year high of $98.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.64. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $856,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

