Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,489,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,807,000 after buying an additional 220,838 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 176,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,784,000 after buying an additional 110,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 73.7% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $29.24 on Thursday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

