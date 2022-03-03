Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after buying an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,294 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,508,000 after acquiring an additional 774,572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $108.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.11. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

