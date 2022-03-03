Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 75.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 235,183 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 36.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 896,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,313,000 after purchasing an additional 237,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 23.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,872,000 after purchasing an additional 275,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 20.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

TDS stock opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 69.31%.

TDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

