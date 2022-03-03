PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

PayPoint stock remained flat at $$7.25 during trading hours on Thursday. PayPoint has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

