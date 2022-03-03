PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
PayPoint stock remained flat at $$7.25 during trading hours on Thursday. PayPoint has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25.
About PayPoint (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PayPoint (PYPTF)
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.