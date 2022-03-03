Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. Paysafe has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSFE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Paysafe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.