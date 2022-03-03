Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 54,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 561,371 shares.The stock last traded at $8.51 and had previously closed at $8.79.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.43) to GBX 740 ($9.93) in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 680 ($9.12) to GBX 700 ($9.39) in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.48) to GBX 900 ($12.08) in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $608.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99.
Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
