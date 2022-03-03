PegNet Price Tops $0.0002 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. PegNet has a total market cap of $549,925.48 and $326.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded up 308.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00041937 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,717.09 or 0.06555149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,524.38 or 1.00180318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00045026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00046318 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00026452 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

