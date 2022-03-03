Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the January 31st total of 457,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 784,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peninsula Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PENMF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.16. 372,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,651. Peninsula Energy has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

