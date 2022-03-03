Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.700-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.99 billion-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion.Pentair also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.70-3.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.36.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $58.31. 26,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,587. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.19 and a 200 day moving average of $71.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,577,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,173,000 after purchasing an additional 60,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pentair by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,377,000 after acquiring an additional 54,495 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 31,265 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

