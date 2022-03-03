pEOS Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 13% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pEOS has a market capitalization of $708,565.64 and approximately $6.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00041895 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.12 or 0.06574789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,274.56 or 0.99801389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00045476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00046522 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00026995 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

