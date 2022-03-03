PepperLime Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PEPLU) Short Interest Update

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PEPLU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PepperLime Health Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.96 during trading hours on Thursday. 13 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEPLU. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $808,000.

