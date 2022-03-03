Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.Perrigo also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.10-2.30 EPS.

Shares of PRGO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.64. 1,494,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.00. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.32%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Perrigo news, VP Todd W. Kingma purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond Silcock acquired 27,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.03 per share, with a total value of $990,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 47,155 shares of company stock worth $1,718,516. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,557,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,576,000 after acquiring an additional 446,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Perrigo by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,822,000 after buying an additional 307,689 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 366,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after buying an additional 15,027 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

