Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,440 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,410 ($45.75) to GBX 3,440 ($46.16) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($43.61) to GBX 2,900 ($38.91) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,440 ($46.16) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($30.19) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,648 ($35.53) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Persimmon currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,130.83 ($42.01).
Shares of PSN opened at GBX 2,428 ($32.58) on Wednesday. Persimmon has a 1-year low of GBX 2,265 ($30.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,272 ($43.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,541.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,677.31.
In other Persimmon news, insider Joanna Place acquired 3,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,559 ($34.34) per share, for a total transaction of £99,980.13 ($134,147.50).
About Persimmon (Get Rating)
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.
