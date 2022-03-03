Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,440 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,410 ($45.75) to GBX 3,440 ($46.16) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($43.61) to GBX 2,900 ($38.91) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,440 ($46.16) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($30.19) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,648 ($35.53) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Persimmon currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,130.83 ($42.01).

Get Persimmon alerts:

Shares of PSN opened at GBX 2,428 ($32.58) on Wednesday. Persimmon has a 1-year low of GBX 2,265 ($30.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,272 ($43.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,541.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,677.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a GBX 125 ($1.68) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $110.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Persimmon’s payout ratio is 0.95%.

In other Persimmon news, insider Joanna Place acquired 3,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,559 ($34.34) per share, for a total transaction of £99,980.13 ($134,147.50).

About Persimmon (Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.