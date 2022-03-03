PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Raymond James

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Raymond James from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 39.89% from the stock’s previous close.

PETQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PetIQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

PETQ opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $609.63 million, a PE ratio of -45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91. PetIQ has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.53 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PetIQ will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PetIQ news, President Susan Sholtis purchased 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,083 shares of company stock valued at $363,220 over the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 17.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,392,000 after acquiring an additional 196,529 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 8.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 394,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after acquiring an additional 29,552 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter valued at about $2,099,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 275.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 160,438 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

