PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend by 22.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of ISD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 110,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,026. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
