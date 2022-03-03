Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Cut by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,573,000 after buying an additional 32,488 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after buying an additional 120,060 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,109,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 364.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after buying an additional 1,934,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PM traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645,361. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $158.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.30 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.