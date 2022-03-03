PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PZC traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.52. 2,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,157. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 27,280 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 248,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

