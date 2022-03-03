PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:PZC traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.52. 2,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,157. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $11.77.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
