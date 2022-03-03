PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 1st

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PCQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.38. 22,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,074. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 24,213 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

