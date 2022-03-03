PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Stock Price Down 1.3%

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Rating) shares were down 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $106.12 and last traded at $106.12. Approximately 48,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 81,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.51.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,947,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 79,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000.

