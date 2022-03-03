PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years.

NYSE:PML traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.11. 555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,150. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $1,152,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.