PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years.

NYSE:PML traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.11. 555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,150. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $1,152,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

