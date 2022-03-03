PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 80.1% from the January 31st total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 487,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 127,248 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 382,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 75,107 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 30,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 148,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 35,674 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:PMF traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 99,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,183. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.45. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.