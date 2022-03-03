Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Director Sells $11,080.00 in Stock

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) Director Guido Jouret sold 400 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $11,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Guido Jouret also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Guido Jouret sold 800 shares of Plantronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $22,784.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Guido Jouret sold 400 shares of Plantronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $10,424.00.

POLY stock opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33. Plantronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.86.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 212.42% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Plantronics’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on POLY shares. TheStreet downgraded Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

